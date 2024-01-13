Missiles were dangerously close to Lviv region, but soldiers of the "West" PMC did a good job - OVA

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 87135 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110325 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139944 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137519 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176174 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171602 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282697 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178206 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167203 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148833 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106563 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 85318 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 37367 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 59694 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 45590 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 87135 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282697 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250310 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235427 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260741 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 45590 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139944 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106682 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106676 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122784 views
Missiles were dangerously close to Lviv region, but soldiers of the "West" PMC did a good job - OVA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56550 views

Russian missiles approached the Lviv region in the morning, but failed to enter the region's airspace.

During the air alert this morning, Russian missiles were dangerously close to the Lviv region. The soldiers of the "West" military group worked well in other western regions, so the missiles failed to enter the airspace of the region. This was reported by the head of the Lviv regional military (state) administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.

"During the air alert, which lasted in the Lviv region from 06:33 to 08:23, several times the missiles were dangerously close to the Lviv region. The soldiers of the "West" military group did a good job in other western regions, so the missiles failed to enter the airspace of Lviv region," Kozitsky wrote.

He thanked the Ukrainian air defenders in all regions of Ukraine.

"Today they repelled another massive attack," he added.

Addendum

An unexploded rocket fell in Poltava region during an enemy attack.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

