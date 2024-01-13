Missiles were dangerously close to Lviv region, but soldiers of the "West" PMC did a good job - OVA

During the air alert this morning, Russian missiles were dangerously close to the Lviv region. The soldiers of the "West" military group worked well in other western regions, so the missiles failed to enter the airspace of the region. This was reported by the head of the Lviv regional military (state) administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.

"During the air alert, which lasted in the Lviv region from 06:33 to 08:23, several times the missiles were dangerously close to the Lviv region. The soldiers of the "West" military group did a good job in other western regions, so the missiles failed to enter the airspace of Lviv region," Kozitsky wrote.

He thanked the Ukrainian air defenders in all regions of Ukraine.

"Today they repelled another massive attack," he added.

Addendum

An unexploded rocket fell in Poltava region during an enemy attack.