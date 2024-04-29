Missile strike on Odesa: number of casualties rises to 17, at least two in serious condition
Kyiv • UNN
In Odesa, the number of people wounded by Russian rocket fire has risen to 17, at least two of whom are in serious condition, the head of the Odesa regional military administration said.
In Odesa, the number of victims of an enemy attack has increased to 17, at least two are in serious condition. This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.
The number of people injured as a result of the Russian missile attack has increased to 17. At least two of them are in serious condition. The wounded are being provided with all necessary assistance
According to the head of RMA, emergency services continue to work at the site.