Ministry of Social Policy: there are about 40 types of payments at the state level that need to be consolidated

The Ministry of Social Policy plans to consolidate about 40 types of social benefits to make them more understandable and accessible to citizens. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Social Policy Daria Marchak during a briefing on Wednesday, according to a UNN correspondent.

At the state level, we have about 40 types of payments, and this is a very large volume. For the most part, citizens do not understand what benefits they are entitled to, and this creates a big risk that we are not providing enough support for families in need - said Marchak

According to her, the Ministry of Social Policy is moving towards consolidation, not reduction, of payments.

"We do not want to reduce the amount of funds, on the contrary, we want to increase them," said Marchak.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada has announced the introduction of a draft law on the introduction of basic social assistance , which will simplify the procedure for receiving social benefits.