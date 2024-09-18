Ministry of Social Policy: there are about 40 types of payments at the state level that need to be consolidated

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 48377 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 65357 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 32856 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 182319 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179589 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195453 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145984 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149973 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157764 views
Ministry of Social Policy: there are about 40 types of payments at the state level that need to be consolidated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15565 views

The Ministry of Social Policy intends to consolidate social benefits, of which there are currently about 40 types.

The Ministry of Social Policy plans to consolidate about 40 types of social benefits to make them more understandable and accessible to citizens. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Social Policy Daria Marchak during a briefing on Wednesday, according to a UNN correspondent.

At the state level, we have about 40 types of payments, and this is a very large volume. For the most part, citizens do not understand what benefits they are entitled to, and this creates a big risk that we are not providing enough support for families in need

- said Marchak

According to her, the Ministry of Social Policy is moving towards consolidation, not reduction, of payments. 

"We do not want to reduce the amount of funds, on the contrary, we want to increase them," said Marchak. 

Recall 

The Verkhovna Rada has announced the introduction of a draft law on the introduction of basic social assistance , which will simplify the procedure for receiving social benefits.

Iryna Kolesnik

