MINISTRY OF HEALTH: 600 settlements of Ukraine are provided with “mobile pharmacies”

Since the beginning of the year, the Government and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine have introduced “mobile pharmacies” that are already operating in 10 regions, covering almost 600 settlements. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health Serhiy Dubov during a telethon, UNN reports .

He said that mobile pharmacies can provide prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

Mobile pharmacies were allowed to open in rural areas where there are no pharmacies and residents have limited access to medicines.

Also, during the period of martial law, such mobile pharmacies will be able to operate in frontline areas and emergency zones where the medical infrastructure is currently significantly destroyed