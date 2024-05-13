Ministry of Finance: since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, entrepreneurs have received loans worth UAH 213.2 billion

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75717 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106031 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148954 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153113 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249653 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173941 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165219 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225511 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45730 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40723 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34808 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59095 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53166 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249654 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225512 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211670 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237429 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224269 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75747 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53179 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59108 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112755 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113661 views
Actual
Ministry of Finance: since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, entrepreneurs have received loans worth UAH 213.2 billion

Ministry of Finance: since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, entrepreneurs have received loans worth UAH 213.2 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23707 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Ukraine, 53,212 loans totaling UAH 213.2 billion have been granted to entrepreneurs, with state-owned banks providing 39,700 loans worth UAH 108.4 billion.

During the period of martial law in Ukraine, 53,212 loans totaling 213.2 billion hryvnias were granted, of which 39,700 loans worth 108.4 billion hryvnias were allocated by state-owned banks. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past week, entrepreneurs have taken out 186 soft loans worth UAH 0.79 billion through authorized banks under the government program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%", including 130 loans worth UAH 0.42 billion provided by state-owned banks. Since the beginning of 2024, entrepreneurs have received 9,070 loans worth UAH 35.9 billion under this program, of which 6,666 loans worth UAH 18.03 billion were issued by state-owned banks.

During the period of martial law, 53,212 loans totaling UAH 213.2 billion were disbursed in Ukraine, of which 39,700 loans totaling UAH 108.4 billion were provided by state-owned banks. As of May 13 this year, the allocation of funds by category is as follows:

- UAH 17.96 billion was allocated to investment projects;

- UAH 60.58  billion for working capital financing;

- UAH 37.74  billion was issued to agricultural producers;

- UAH 14.58  billion was spent on agricultural processing;

- UAH 57.36  billion was allocated for anti-war needs;

- UAH 11.72  billion was provided for lending in areas of high military risk.

Since the launch of the Program, 88,034 loan agreements totaling UAH 302.9 billion have been concluded, with state-owned banks providing 60,176 agreements worth UAH 135 billion.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers reduced the maximum amount of a working capital loan to UAH 5 million under the program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%", while leaving the limits for investment purposes unchanged.

Ukrainian farmers will be able to prolong loans taken before the war: who exactly01.05.24, 18:40 • 27037 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising