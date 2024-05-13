Ministry of Finance: since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, entrepreneurs have received loans worth UAH 213.2 billion

During the period of martial law in Ukraine, 53,212 loans totaling 213.2 billion hryvnias were granted, of which 39,700 loans worth 108.4 billion hryvnias were allocated by state-owned banks. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Over the past week, entrepreneurs have taken out 186 soft loans worth UAH 0.79 billion through authorized banks under the government program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%", including 130 loans worth UAH 0.42 billion provided by state-owned banks. Since the beginning of 2024, entrepreneurs have received 9,070 loans worth UAH 35.9 billion under this program, of which 6,666 loans worth UAH 18.03 billion were issued by state-owned banks.

During the period of martial law, 53,212 loans totaling UAH 213.2 billion were disbursed in Ukraine, of which 39,700 loans totaling UAH 108.4 billion were provided by state-owned banks. As of May 13 this year, the allocation of funds by category is as follows:

- UAH 17.96 billion was allocated to investment projects;

- UAH 60.58 billion for working capital financing;

- UAH 37.74 billion was issued to agricultural producers;

- UAH 14.58 billion was spent on agricultural processing;

- UAH 57.36 billion was allocated for anti-war needs;

- UAH 11.72 billion was provided for lending in areas of high military risk.

Since the launch of the Program, 88,034 loan agreements totaling UAH 302.9 billion have been concluded, with state-owned banks providing 60,176 agreements worth UAH 135 billion.

The Cabinet of Ministers reduced the maximum amount of a working capital loan to UAH 5 million under the program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%", while leaving the limits for investment purposes unchanged.

