Ministry of Defense: the ratio of artillery ammunition use on the battlefield is now 1:3 in favor of Russia

The ratio of artillery ammunition used on the battlefield is currently 1:3 in favor of Russia, although in the winter of 2024 this ratio was 1:8.

This was stated by First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

To date, the ratio of artillery ammunition used on the battlefield has decreased. Compared to the winter of 2024, the ratio was 1:8, and now it is 1:3, but the advantage is still on the side of the Russian Federation - Havryliuk said.

According to him, it is difficult to compare Ukraine's ammunition manufacturing capabilities with Russia's.

Recall

In 2023, the Ukrainian defense industry produced three times more than in 2022, and its capacity for 2024 is 6 times higher than last year.