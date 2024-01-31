ukenru
Actual
Ministry of Defense prevents supply of 362 tons of low-quality products to military units

Ministry of Defense prevents supply of 362 tons of low-quality products to military units

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25867 views

Through inspections of warehouses, the Ministry of Defense prevented the supply of more than 362 tons of low-quality food to the military by blocking attempts to deliver spoiled food to a military unit in eastern Ukraine.

Thanks to warehouse inspections, this month the Ministry of Defense has prevented the supply of more than 362 tons of low-quality food for the military. This was reported by the press service of the defense ministry, according to UNN

Details

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense managed to block attempts to supply low-quality products to one of the military units in eastern Ukraine.

Under the guise of a large batch, the supplier wanted to hide spoiled goods - cabbage, carrots, onions and tangerines.

Such goods will not be accepted. The company must replace it as soon as possible or reimburse the cost. I emphasize that our military must be fed with quality products, and the supply must be timely

- said Deputy  Defense Minister Vitaliy Polovenko.

Addendum

The agency emphasizes that the Defense Ministry has working groups that check the quality and timely delivery of products. Relevant reports will be drawn up on all recorded violations.

For non-compliance with the contract, the Defense Ministry will impose penalties on all companies that supply low-quality products. 

In total, in January alone, the Ministry prevented the supply of more than 362 tons of low-quality food 

- the ministry summarized.

Recall

Deputy Defense Minister Vitaliy Polovenko conducted an unscheduled inspection of military units in the east of the country. The inspection revealed that the food was delivered late and its quality did not meet the standards.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

