Ministry of Defense authorizes delivery of domestic armored personnel carrier “Khorunzhyi” to the Defense Forces

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123635 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127514 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 208989 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158972 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156089 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144280 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203977 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112564 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192033 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105171 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 86578 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 60763 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102866 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 97799 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 45971 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 208933 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203949 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 192012 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 218597 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206460 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 23712 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 40699 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152553 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151679 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155663 views
Ministry of Defense authorizes delivery of domestic armored personnel carrier “Khorunzhyi” to the Defense Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21736 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has authorized the use of the domestic APC Khorunzhyi in the Armed Forces. This is a deep modernization of the Soviet BTR-60 with a more powerful engine, modern electronics and improved protection.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have put into service the domestic armored personnel carrier Khorunzhyi, which is the result of  a deep modernization of the Soviet BTR-60. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency said that the Khorunzhyi is much more powerful than the BTR-60, as instead of two 90-horsepower gasoline engines, a 330-horsepower diesel engine is installed in the front of the new Ukrainian APC.

It accelerates the combat vehicle to a speed of more than 80 km/h, and the capacity of the fuel tanks provides a range of more than five hundred kilometers.

The new APC is equipped with modern electronics, video surveillance cameras, an air conditioning system and an autonomous generator that allows the armored vehicle to operate with the engine off.

The new Ukrainian armored personnel carrier is armed with a combat module with a 14.5 mm machine gun or a 30x113 mm cannon.

Image

The Ministry of Defense has authorized about 20 models of special equipment for transportation of heavy weapons for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine21.08.24, 14:06 • 24267 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the delivery to the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the domestic armored personnel carrier “Khorunzhyi”, which is the result of a deep modernization of the Soviet APC-60

- the ministry said in a statement. 

It is noted that the Khorunzhy armored personnel carrier can be produced in six variations: a linear armored personnel carrier, a personnel carrier, a sanitary evacuation vehicle, a repair and evacuation vehicle, a command and control vehicle, and a self-propelled mortar vehicle.

AddendumAddendum

In addition, the agency emphasizes that the hull of the Ukrainian armored personnel carrier is made of high-quality Finnish steel, which has improved the ballistic protection of the vehicle without increasing its weight.

The hull is also protected around the perimeter from 7.62 mm bullets with a steel core, and the frontal armor can withstand shots from a large-caliber machine gun from a distance of 10 meters.

The design of the hull bottom and special mine-resistant seats protects the troops from the consequences of an explosion equivalent to 6 kg of TNT.

Recall

Ukraine has approved an individual detection, marking, and demining kit for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine . This product is manufactured by a Ukrainian company from domestic components.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies

