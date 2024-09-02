Ministry of Defense authorizes delivery of domestic armored personnel carrier “Khorunzhyi” to the Defense Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have put into service the domestic armored personnel carrier Khorunzhyi, which is the result of a deep modernization of the Soviet BTR-60. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The agency said that the Khorunzhyi is much more powerful than the BTR-60, as instead of two 90-horsepower gasoline engines, a 330-horsepower diesel engine is installed in the front of the new Ukrainian APC.

It accelerates the combat vehicle to a speed of more than 80 km/h, and the capacity of the fuel tanks provides a range of more than five hundred kilometers.

The new APC is equipped with modern electronics, video surveillance cameras, an air conditioning system and an autonomous generator that allows the armored vehicle to operate with the engine off.

The new Ukrainian armored personnel carrier is armed with a combat module with a 14.5 mm machine gun or a 30x113 mm cannon.

It is noted that the Khorunzhy armored personnel carrier can be produced in six variations: a linear armored personnel carrier, a personnel carrier, a sanitary evacuation vehicle, a repair and evacuation vehicle, a command and control vehicle, and a self-propelled mortar vehicle.

In addition, the agency emphasizes that the hull of the Ukrainian armored personnel carrier is made of high-quality Finnish steel, which has improved the ballistic protection of the vehicle without increasing its weight.

The hull is also protected around the perimeter from 7.62 mm bullets with a steel core, and the frontal armor can withstand shots from a large-caliber machine gun from a distance of 10 meters.

The design of the hull bottom and special mine-resistant seats protects the troops from the consequences of an explosion equivalent to 6 kg of TNT.

