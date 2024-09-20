ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Minister of Sports of Ukraine welcomes extension of sanctions against chess players from Russia and Belarus

Minister of Sports of Ukraine welcomes extension of sanctions against chess players from Russia and Belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 96955 views

Matviy Bidnyi, Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, welcomed the decision of the European Chess Union to extend sanctions against Russia and Belarus. He called for tougher sanctions and announced an initiative to impose personal sanctions against the FIDE president.

Matvey Bidnyi supported the decision of the European Chess Union to extend sanctions against Russia and Belarus. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Matviy Bidnyi, welcomed the recent decision of the European Chess Union to extend sanctions against the chess federations of Russia and Belarus. The ECU called on the international chess federation to maintain the restrictions imposed in 2022 and also condemned the actions of the Russian chess federation, which included the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories in its structure.

I sincerely welcome the fair statement of the European Chess Union to extend sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian chess federations on the eve of the FIDE General Assembly. We must work together to prevent the return of agents of Russia's hybrid influence to the international sports community as long as the war against Ukraine, unleashed by Russia and supported by Belarus, continues. Sanctions against Russia and Belarus should only increase as long as the war continues, as dictatorial regimes are trying to legitimize the war against Ukraine by using sport and athletes to do so

- noted Matviy Bidnyi.

The minister announced an initiative to impose personal sanctions against FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich if Russian chess players are admitted to international competitions.

President of the Ukrainian Chess Federation Oleksandr Kamyshin also expressed support for the ECU's decision. He emphasized that the return of Russian players to international tournaments is unacceptable.

The European Chess Union condemned the actions of the Russian chess federation and called on FIDE to take measures to stop their activities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Ukrainian chess players urge not to lift sanctions against athletes from Russia and Belarus16.09.24, 16:34

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarSportsPolitics
