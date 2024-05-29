Mine danger: 297 people were killed by explosive objects in Ukraine, including 15 children

Explosive objects have already killed 297 people, of which 15 are children, and injured 673 people, including 80 children.This was stated by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details

Sappers of the State Emergency Service have already destroyed almost half a million explosive objects. However, another 26% of the territory of Ukraine needs to be examined. Therefore, we urge everyone to be careful and careful, be sure to report dangerous finds to the number 101 and in no case try to move or neutralize ammunition yourself - stated the speaker of the state emergency service of Ukraine Alexander Khorunzhiy.

The State Emergency Service urges to observe safety rules in the summer, so as not to increase the statistics of deaths and injuries.

The MV-4 demining machine assembled in Ukraine has passed certification

The Ministry of defense of Ukraine is considering the possibility of using mobile ammunition disposal systems for mine clearance of the liberated territories.