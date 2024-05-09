The MV-4 demining machine assembled in Ukraine has passed certification

The DOK-ING MV-4 demining machine , developed by the Ukrainian company A3tech, has been certified. This will allow the manufacturer to move to industrial production of machines for the needs of the market: both government agencies and humanitarian demining operators. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

Details

A3tech, which assembles and localizes Croatian DOK-ING machines, has increased its staff by 12% since the beginning of the year. The company has engaged another plant to produce some of its components.

There are plans to involve another company in the production, as A3tech plans to test the MV-10 heavy demining machine at the test site in the near future and, after receiving a certificate, move to mass production. There are already customers for this type of machine.

The assembly and localization of demining machines in Ukraine speeds up the repair or replacement of parts in the event of an explosion in the fields. In addition, it simplifies access to the equipment for humanitarian demining operators, of whom we already have almost 40 and more are being certified - Ihor Bezkaravaynyi, Deputy Minister of Economy, explained .

To intensify demining efforts: Cabinet of Ministers authorizes SES to provide paid services

Addendum

Ms. Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko explained that increasing the production of demining machines or components for them in Ukraine means new jobs, additional budget revenues and new partnerships. Manufacturers not only hire new employees, but also cooperate with other plants operating in different regions of Ukraine.

The government and the Ministry of Economy are consistently working to ensure that more and more machines assembled and partially localized in Ukraine are used in the fields. We want Ukraine to develop its own production of demining equipment. At the same time, we are working with partners who support humanitarian demining to ensure that they purchase equipment made in Ukraine - Sviridenko said.

A demining machine assembled in Ukraine was tested at the training ground

For reference

The MV-4 is a lightweight robotic demining and explosive ordnance disposal machine. It is used for mechanical ground preparation and demining, mechanical inspection of the area and its cleaning, and removal of objects. The machine can clear an area of up to 1500 m2 in an hour.

Recall

Japan plans to increase its contribution to humanitarian demining in Ukraine and to facilitate the entry of Japanese companies, including Nikken Corporation, which specializes in the production of demining machines, into the Ukrainian market to invest in Ukraine's economic development.