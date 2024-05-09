The MV-4 demining machine assembled in Ukraine has passed certification

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM
"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when to what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
The MV-4 demining machine assembled in Ukraine has passed certification

The MV-4 demining machine assembled in Ukraine has passed certification

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15364 views

The Ukrainian company A3tech has received a certificate for its DOK-ING MV-4 demining machine, allowing it to move to commercial production for government agencies and humanitarian demining operators.

The DOK-ING MV-4 demining machine , developed by the Ukrainian company A3tech, has been certified. This will allow the manufacturer to move to industrial production of machines for the needs of the market: both government agencies and humanitarian demining operators. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

Details

A3tech, which assembles and localizes Croatian DOK-ING machines, has increased its staff by 12% since the beginning of the year. The company has engaged another plant to produce some of its components.

There are plans to involve another company in the production, as A3tech plans to test the MV-10 heavy demining machine at the test site in the near future and, after receiving a certificate, move to mass production. There are already customers for this type of machine.

The assembly and localization of demining machines in Ukraine speeds up the repair or replacement of parts in the event of an explosion in the fields. In addition, it simplifies access to the equipment for humanitarian demining operators, of whom we already have almost 40 and more are being certified

- Ihor Bezkaravaynyi, Deputy Minister of Economy, explained .

To intensify demining efforts: Cabinet of Ministers authorizes SES to provide paid services30.04.24, 19:01 • 41340 views

Addendum

Ms. Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko explained that increasing the production of demining machines or components for them in Ukraine means new jobs, additional budget revenues and new partnerships. Manufacturers not only hire new employees, but also cooperate with other plants operating in different regions of Ukraine.

The government and the Ministry of Economy are consistently working to ensure that more and more machines assembled and partially localized in Ukraine are used in the fields. We want Ukraine to develop its own production of demining equipment. At the same time, we are working with partners who support humanitarian demining to ensure that they purchase equipment made in Ukraine

- Sviridenko said. 

A demining machine assembled in Ukraine was tested at the training ground05.04.24, 16:10 • 21359 views

For reference

The MV-4 is a lightweight robotic demining and explosive ordnance disposal machine. It is used for mechanical ground preparation and demining, mechanical inspection of the area and its cleaning, and removal of objects. The machine can clear an area of up to 1500 m2 in an hour.

Recall

Japan plans to increase its contribution to humanitarian demining in Ukraine and to facilitate the entry of Japanese companies, including Nikken Corporation, which specializes in the production of demining machines, into the Ukrainian market to invest in Ukraine's economic development.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

