Million-dollar savings, decent salaries: how deputy mayors of Groysman's ally live

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 71827 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117998 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122827 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164784 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165218 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267646 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176854 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166844 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148609 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237720 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100578 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 65554 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 37903 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 34279 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 47682 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267646 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237720 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223041 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248499 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234631 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117998 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100405 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100839 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117335 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117972 views
Actual
Million-dollar savings, decent salaries: how deputy mayors of Groysman's ally live

Million-dollar savings, decent salaries: how deputy mayors of Groysman's ally live

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111611 views

The deputy mayors of Vinnytsia declared millions in savings, numerous real estate properties, and high salaries, the highest of which was almost UAH 800,000 per year for Serhiy Tymoshchuk.

Million-dollar savings, houses, land plots - the declarations of the deputy mayor of Vinnytsia and an ally of former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Serhiy Morgunov, were analyzed by the local edition "20 minutes", UNN reports.

According to the publication, Serhiy Tymoshchuk declared the highest salary among the deputy mayors in 2022 - UAH 793 thousand (before tax). The total family income for the year amounted to UAH 1.2 million. The savings of the Tymoshchuk family amounted to UAH 2.2 million.

Deputy Mayor Tymoshchuk's family owns the following real estate: a 70.4-square-meter apartment in Vinnytsia; a 27.2-square-meter garage; a residential building with outbuildings (149.6 square meters); and land in Vinnytsia Khutory (1,019 square meters).

Back in February 2022, Sergiy Tymoshchuk purchased a 2018 Toyota RAV4 for UAH 460 thousand.

The family of another deputy, Andriy Ocheretnyi, who is also a member of Groysman's so-called "humanitarian headquarters," has the largest amount of savings. In terms of national currency, this amount is UAH 5.6 million. In 2022, the official received 454 thousand hryvnias in salary (before tax).

As for real estate, the Ocheretnykh family owns two apartments in Vinnytsia, each with an area of 126 square meters; a country house (228.6 square meters) and land in Bokhoniki (1140 square meters).

The publication also notes that in 2023, the deputy mayor purchased a new Renault Koleos 2023 for UAH 1.3 million.

The salary of another deputy mayor of Vinnytsia, Mykola Formaniuk, totaled UAH 478 thousand in 2022 (including taxes), and his cash savings amounted to UAH 782 thousand.

All real estate in the family is registered in his wife's name. This includes an apartment (73.8 square meters) in Vinnytsia, a house (366.6 square meters) in Vinnytsia Khutory, and a land plot (1000 square meters) in Bokhonyky.

The deputy, Halyna Yakubovych, declared 622 thousand hryvnias of salary (before tax) for the entire year of 2022. She keeps her savings in the national currency: she has 258 thousand hryvnias. Her only property is an apartment in Vinnytsia with an area of 63.8 square meters. According to her declaration, Halyna Yakubovych does not own a car, land plots or other valuable items.

In 2022, Morgunov's deputy, Ihor Otkidach, who at the time held the position of director of the capital construction department, earned the least - UAH 307 thousand.

However, he and his wife have good savings: 3.6 million hryvnias in national currency.

In the city run by Groysman's ally, people are offered to pay separately for snow removal or do it themselves31.01.24, 10:26 • 24326 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
vinnytsiaVinnytsia

Contact us about advertising