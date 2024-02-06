Million-dollar savings, decent salaries: how deputy mayors of Groysman's ally live

Million-dollar savings, houses, land plots - the declarations of the deputy mayor of Vinnytsia and an ally of former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Serhiy Morgunov, were analyzed by the local edition "20 minutes", UNN reports.

According to the publication, Serhiy Tymoshchuk declared the highest salary among the deputy mayors in 2022 - UAH 793 thousand (before tax). The total family income for the year amounted to UAH 1.2 million. The savings of the Tymoshchuk family amounted to UAH 2.2 million.

Deputy Mayor Tymoshchuk's family owns the following real estate: a 70.4-square-meter apartment in Vinnytsia; a 27.2-square-meter garage; a residential building with outbuildings (149.6 square meters); and land in Vinnytsia Khutory (1,019 square meters).

Back in February 2022, Sergiy Tymoshchuk purchased a 2018 Toyota RAV4 for UAH 460 thousand.

The family of another deputy, Andriy Ocheretnyi, who is also a member of Groysman's so-called "humanitarian headquarters," has the largest amount of savings. In terms of national currency, this amount is UAH 5.6 million. In 2022, the official received 454 thousand hryvnias in salary (before tax).

As for real estate, the Ocheretnykh family owns two apartments in Vinnytsia, each with an area of 126 square meters; a country house (228.6 square meters) and land in Bokhoniki (1140 square meters).

The publication also notes that in 2023, the deputy mayor purchased a new Renault Koleos 2023 for UAH 1.3 million.

The salary of another deputy mayor of Vinnytsia, Mykola Formaniuk, totaled UAH 478 thousand in 2022 (including taxes), and his cash savings amounted to UAH 782 thousand.

All real estate in the family is registered in his wife's name. This includes an apartment (73.8 square meters) in Vinnytsia, a house (366.6 square meters) in Vinnytsia Khutory, and a land plot (1000 square meters) in Bokhonyky.

The deputy, Halyna Yakubovych, declared 622 thousand hryvnias of salary (before tax) for the entire year of 2022. She keeps her savings in the national currency: she has 258 thousand hryvnias. Her only property is an apartment in Vinnytsia with an area of 63.8 square meters. According to her declaration, Halyna Yakubovych does not own a car, land plots or other valuable items.

In 2022, Morgunov's deputy, Ihor Otkidach, who at the time held the position of director of the capital construction department, earned the least - UAH 307 thousand.

However, he and his wife have good savings: 3.6 million hryvnias in national currency.

In the city run by Groysman's ally, people are offered to pay separately for snow removal or do it themselves