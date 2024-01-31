In the city run by Groysman's ally, people are offered to pay separately for snow removal or do it themselves

In Vinnytsia, municipal utilities do not remove snow near apartment buildings. Residents are offered to either pay for this service separately or remove the snow themselves. This was reported by the local newspaper "Novyny Vinnytsia", according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, according to the rules of city improvement, the responsibility for snow drifts and ice near apartment buildings due to the vagaries of nature is borne by their residents in the form of their condominiums

At the same time, the Vinnytsia City Council suggests a clever way out of the situation: signing contracts for snow removal with management companies.

According to Novyny Vinnytsia, there are seven such companies in the city, and all of them are municipal, meaning that they are already maintained at the expense of Vinnytsia residents.

If the snow is not removed, there is a risk of a fine. This is closely monitored by Vinnytsia's Municipal Guard, which has already issued 34 orders to the heads of condominiums, and two of them have also been issued administrative liability reports.

Last November, two employees of the Municipal Guard were detained on suspicion of racketeering. According to the investigation, under the direction of one of the deputies of the Vinnytsia District Council, they extorted 9 thousand non-existent debts from a local entrepreneur.

It is not surprising that the majority of residents of Vinnytsia, whose longtime mayor is Serhiy Morgunov, an ally of former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, have a negative opinion of the work of city utilities in winter.

According to a survey conducted by the Vinnytsia Newspaper, 58% of respondents gave an unsatisfactory rating to the work of public utilities, while only 7% gave it a positive rating.

Optional

Earlier, UNN wrotethat the expediency of holding some tenders for the purchase of salt to sprinkle on roads and sidewalks in Vinnytsia is questionable.

In particular, in September and October of last year, Vinnytsia Road Administration purchased salt for more than nine million hryvnias.

The volume of salt purchased raises questions, as it seems to be overstated.

