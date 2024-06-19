Military registration document in "Reserve+" has already been downloaded by 645 thousand users - Ministry of Defense

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13315 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 132365 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 133384 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 147533 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 204338 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242138 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149716 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370434 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182875 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149883 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 88565 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 125234 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 112283 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 26127 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 45869 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 132449 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 114787 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 133446 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 127588 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 147593 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10194 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11566 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15778 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17085 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27669 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Military registration document in "Reserve+" has already been downloaded by 645 thousand users - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18493 views

Already, 645,000 users have uploaded their military registration documents through the Reserve+ app, allowing them to correct errors in their status in minutes.

Military registration document in "Reserve+" has already been downloaded by 645 thousand users - Ministry of Defense

In the Reserve+ application, 645 thousand users have already uploaded their military registration documents. This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

Already 645 thousand unique electronic military records have been generated. This means that this is an important feature for people, they have been waiting for it

 ," Chernogorenko said.

According to her, previously such a service would have taken up to 5 days, but now it takes a few minutes.

Recall

Along with the launch of the QR code, the Ministry of Defense added a new feature to the Reserve+ appthat will help servicemen correct the error if their status in the app shows that they are still registered.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91