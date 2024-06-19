Military registration document in "Reserve+" has already been downloaded by 645 thousand users - Ministry of Defense

In the Reserve+ application, 645 thousand users have already uploaded their military registration documents. This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

Already 645 thousand unique electronic military records have been generated. This means that this is an important feature for people, they have been waiting for it ," Chernogorenko said.

According to her, previously such a service would have taken up to 5 days, but now it takes a few minutes.

Along with the launch of the QR code, the Ministry of Defense added a new feature to the Reserve+ appthat will help servicemen correct the error if their status in the app shows that they are still registered.