Contrary to russian propaganda, the West continues to provide financial and military support to Ukraine. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, today there are various reports of our allies working to significantly strengthen Ukraine.

There is the propaganda pessimism that certain stakeholders want to plunge Ukraine and its partners into, and there is a completely different reality. So, in this reality, these are very difficult days for anonymous accounts with Russian flags - Podolyak emphasized.

Ukraine and the UK start working on a draft agreement on "security guarantees"

The advisor to the head of the President's Office said that support for Ukraine is only growing, as Kyiv receives military aid, investments, and support programs.

First: increased specific national military packages. Second: long-term support programs and joint investments in a new format of global security. Third: the final acceptance of the understanding that Russia in its current form is extremely dangerous for the modern world and that it is an endless war/destruction in various manifestations - Podolyak emphasized.

Addendum

Mykhailo Podolyak, Advisor to the Head of the Office, also reminded that the UK has declared its readiness to provide long-term support to Ukraine. In addition, the Italian parliament passed an important resolution on the allocation of military aid.

At the same time, the EU and NATO are discussing a high-level support plan for Ukraine with some specifics on joint military production.

The train pulling the decision to transfer frozen russian assets to Ukraine is in full swing: logistical and legal final steps are needed - Podolyak noted.

Italian Parliament votes to extend military and financial assistance to Ukraine until 2024

He also assured us that Republican senators and the White House are very close to a deal that will unlock American aid. Both parties, by the way, clearly realize that investing in Ukraine is an investment in U.S. global leadership, democracy, and stable rules.

All this information is from official briefings, communiqués, and diplomatic mail - emphasized the Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office.

Podolyak also ridiculed the conspiratorial statements of russian bot farms and russian propaganda, which "destroys 100,500 units of NATO equipment every day."

Recall

Following massive Russian air strikes on Ukrainian cities on January 2 and December 29, NATO promises to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.