Military accounting document has already been downloaded by 62 thousand users - Ministry of Defense

Since the beginning of the day, 62 thousand users have already uploaded their military records in the Reserve+ app. If the QR code has not yet appeared in your application, you need to wait, because it is being processed in several waves.

This was reported by Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

We can already see from the statistics that 62 thousand users have already downloaded the military registration document. This is a very high demand, just in a few hours. Over the next few days, the Reserve+ app will be available to everyone in the following markets - Kateryna Chernogorenko said.

According to her, if necessary, she can show the military an accounting document, both in the application (QR code) and in printed format. Chernogorenko explained that the QR code will be available to everyone, it will take a little longer due to the effect of gradual introduction in the markets. "Absolutely all users will get this access, it will just be done in several waves. Follow the updates throughout the day," she emphasized.

Recall

The QR codehas been available in the Reserve+ application since June 18 .