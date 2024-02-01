Michel meets for consultations with Orban and other EU leaders ahead of summit on €50 billion budget for Ukraine

Before the EU summit on Thursday, President of the European Council Charles Michel met for consultations with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and a number of EU leaders. Michel posted the corresponding photo on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

"Last countdown to the EU summit. Consultations are ongoing," Michel captioned the photo.

The photo shows Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has reportedly so far resisted the proposed EU budget solution with 50 billion euros for Ukraine. Also in the photo are French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Addendum

EU leaders gather in Brussels on February 1 for what the media describe as the second standoff in two months with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban over his refusal to authorize a new €50 billion aid package for Ukraine. The latest attempt to "win" Orban on Wednesday at a meeting of EU ambassadors failed, The Guardian reports.