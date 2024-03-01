MFA launches "Wartime Diplomacy" page highlighting diplomats' achievements during the russian invasion

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37004 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 141319 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 85796 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 311124 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 258572 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199318 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235885 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252672 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158803 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372384 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 100243 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 124681 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 92358 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 85464 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 68301 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 70501 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 141319 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 311124 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 225052 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 258572 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25012 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32657 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32318 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 86998 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 93855 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

MFA launches "Wartime Diplomacy" page highlighting diplomats' achievements during the russian invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 111531 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has created a new page "Wartime Diplomacy" to highlight the achievements of Ukrainian diplomats in strengthening the country's defense capabilities and gaining international support for the military during the ongoing russian aggression.

MFA launches "Wartime Diplomacy" page highlighting diplomats' achievements during the russian invasion

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has created a page "Wartime Diplomacy" about military diplomacy during the russian aggression. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has introduced a new initiative - the "Wartime Diplomacy" page dedicated to military diplomacy during the russian aggression.

This platform highlights the achievements of Ukrainian diplomats who have been working internationally for two years to strengthen the country's defense capabilities and attract support for the military.

The fire of war has burned every Ukrainian region, almost every home, almost every family in one way or another. But this fire also burned bridges to the past. For diplomats, this means that the word "impossible" no longer exists in our vocabulary. Since February 2022, the diplomatic team of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been working in a special mode of military diplomacy - exhausting and risky, bold but thoughtful, changing the rules of the diplomatic game 

- said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba discusses military support for Ukraine with French Foreign Minister28.02.24, 19:59 • 27895 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87