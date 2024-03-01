MFA launches "Wartime Diplomacy" page highlighting diplomats' achievements during the russian invasion

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has created a page "Wartime Diplomacy" about military diplomacy during the russian aggression. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has introduced a new initiative - the "Wartime Diplomacy" page dedicated to military diplomacy during the russian aggression.

This platform highlights the achievements of Ukrainian diplomats who have been working internationally for two years to strengthen the country's defense capabilities and attract support for the military.

The fire of war has burned every Ukrainian region, almost every home, almost every family in one way or another. But this fire also burned bridges to the past. For diplomats, this means that the word "impossible" no longer exists in our vocabulary. Since February 2022, the diplomatic team of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been working in a special mode of military diplomacy - exhausting and risky, bold but thoughtful, changing the rules of the diplomatic game - said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba discusses military support for Ukraine with French Foreign Minister