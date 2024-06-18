Metal detectors, smoke bombs, and field "power banks": what types of engineering weapons are used in the Armed Forces and how many of them are made in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has approved about 40 samples of engineering weapons for use in the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. More than 20 samples are products of Ukrainian enterprises, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

According to the agency, this is an extensive list of machines, mechanisms and other means intended to organize engineering support for troops.

The codified samples of Ukrainian design and production include metal detectors, measuring devices for various purposes, smoke bombs, remote smoke detectors, prefabricated fortifications, large-capacity and reliable field "power banks," and more.

The list of codified foreign-made samples includes modern models of mobile generators, heavy engineering equipment of various functions, as well as mechanisms for performing a certain range of repair work and bridge crossings, the agency added.

The Ministry of Defense reminded that the codification and subsequent approval of a sample of weapons and military equipment of domestic production for operation with the assignment of a NATO nomenclature number allows it to be purchased at the expense of the state budget for the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.