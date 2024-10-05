ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Melania Trump opposes abortion ban in her memoir

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20820 views

In her memoir, former US First Lady Melania Trump spoke out in favor of women's right to abortion. Her position contradicts the views of her husband Donald Trump, who has been promoting abortion restrictions in the United States.

In her memoirs to be published on October 8, former U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has unequivocally spoken out against the closure of abortion. According to her, women should make their own decisions about their bodies, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

Details

Melania Trump's statement contradicts the position of her husband Donald Trump, who is running for president as a candidate of the Republican Party. In particular, during his term in office (2017-2021), Trump appointed three conservative judges to the Supreme Court, who played a decisive role in abolishing the right to abortion in the United States.

Since then, 13 states in the United States have completely banned abortion. Some of them do not allow any exceptions - even in cases of rape, incest, or health threats.

"A woman's fundamental right to personal freedom, to her own life, gives her the right to terminate a pregnancy if she so desires," Melania Trump writes in her memoir.

According to polls, the issue of abortion ranks fifth in the election campaign, after inflation, immigration, health care, and jobs.

Antonina Tumanova

