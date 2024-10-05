Melania Trump opposes abortion ban in her memoir

In her memoirs to be published on October 8, former U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has unequivocally spoken out against the closure of abortion. According to her, women should make their own decisions about their bodies, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

Melania Trump's statement contradicts the position of her husband Donald Trump, who is running for president as a candidate of the Republican Party. In particular, during his term in office (2017-2021), Trump appointed three conservative judges to the Supreme Court, who played a decisive role in abolishing the right to abortion in the United States.

Since then, 13 states in the United States have completely banned abortion. Some of them do not allow any exceptions - even in cases of rape, incest, or health threats.

"A woman's fundamental right to personal freedom, to her own life, gives her the right to terminate a pregnancy if she so desires," Melania Trump writes in her memoir.

According to polls, the issue of abortion ranks fifth in the election campaign, after inflation, immigration, health care, and jobs.