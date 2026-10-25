Melania Trump indicated she might visit Ukraine

US First Lady Melania Trump did not rule out visiting Ukraine in the future. She said this during a brief conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, when asked whether she planned to visit Ukraine, Melania Trump replied: "We’ll see."

For his part, her husband noted that he eagerly awaited the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

I will do business with Ukraine and, I think, with Russia after this war ends - Donald Trump said.

We remind you

Melania Trump initiated talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on a local ceasefire in Oleshky starting October 29.

Trump said that Melania "wants to save the children" and helped negotiate a truce in Oleshky