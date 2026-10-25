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Melania Trump indicated she might visit Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The US first lady responded, "We'll see," when asked about a possible visit to Ukraine. Donald Trump said there would be business with Kyiv and Moscow after the war.

Melania Trump indicated she might visit Ukraine

US First Lady Melania Trump did not rule out visiting Ukraine in the future. She said this during a brief conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, when asked whether she planned to visit Ukraine, Melania Trump replied: "We’ll see."

For his part, her husband noted that he eagerly awaited the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

I will do business with Ukraine and, I think, with Russia after this war ends

- Donald Trump said.

We remind you

Melania Trump initiated talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on a local ceasefire in Oleshky starting October 29.

Trump said that Melania "wants to save the children" and helped negotiate a truce in Oleshky23.10.26, 22:14 • 10539 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Melania Trump
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Ukraine