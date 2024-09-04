Medvedchuk's yacht and more. Duma's ARMA chief filed with SBI and National Police for crimes

Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk has filed statements with the State Bureau of Investigation and the National Police of Ukraine about crimes committed by the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma. He reported this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

We are talking about the Duma's actions or inaction in alienating the yacht of traitor Viktor Medvedchuk, which was arrested in Croatia, in favor of our Ukrainian state, and a number of other criminal offenses, - Mosiychuk said.

Context

A Croatian court arrested Medvedchuk's yacht for Ukraine for a maximum period of two years. During this time, including thanks to the actions of Olena Duma, the yacht has not been sold. Now the head of the ARMA calmly states that the court in Croatia should give her a few more years to sell the asset. And she is trying to shift the responsibility for the failure to sell Medvedchuk's luxury asset to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Political analyst Viktor Bobirenko believesthat the delay in the sale of Medvedchuk's yacht by ARMA head Olena Duma cannot be ordinary negligence, such actions could be motivated by financial reward.