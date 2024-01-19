Medicines for Israeli hostages and Palestinians arrive in Gaza as part of a deal with Qatar

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 86249 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110256 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139859 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137459 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176139 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171598 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282659 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178205 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167202 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148833 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Medicines for Israeli hostages and Palestinians arrive in Gaza as part of a deal with Qatar

Medicines for Israeli hostages and Palestinians arrive in Gaza as part of a deal with Qatar

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33615 views

As part of a deal brokered by Qatar, medical supplies for Israeli hostages and Palestinians were delivered to Gaza. The exchange includes medicine for Israeli hostages in exchange for medicine and aid for Palestinian civilians.

Medicines for Israeli hostages and Palestinians have arrived in Gaza. This was reported by the Qatari Foreign Ministry, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

Qatar has mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas to supply vital medicines to the Gaza Strip. The agreement was signed on Tuesday and provides for the delivery of medicines to Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for medicines and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian civilian population.

Over the past few hours, medical supplies and aid have entered the Gaza Strip in fulfillment of an agreement announced to benefit civilians in the Strip, including hostages

- Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Dr. Majed Al-Ansari wrote on the social network X.

The medicines left Doha on Wednesday and headed to Egypt, before being delivered to Gaza, the ministry said.

Israel and Hamas agree to supply medicine and humanitarian aid to Gaza17.01.24, 01:47 • 27163 views

Osama Hamdan, Hamas's representative in Lebanon, said the deal was contingent on there being enough medicine for Palestinians in Gaza in addition to the Israeli hostages. Hamas has stipulated that for every box of medicine given to the hostages, Palestinians in Gaza should receive 1,000 boxes.

The agreement followed calls from relatives of more than 100 hostages believed to be still alive in Gaza for the medicines to reach their loved ones.

Israeli Defense Minister outlines new strategy for war in Gaza04.01.24, 21:47 • 32828 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

