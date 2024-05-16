Medical institutions of Kyiv region will receive 7 new MG4 Electric vehicles

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75532 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105999 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148925 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153087 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249625 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173936 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165216 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225498 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45553 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40548 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34611 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58935 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53007 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249625 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225498 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211657 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237419 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224258 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75532 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53007 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58935 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112747 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113654 views
Medical institutions of Kyiv region will receive 7 new MG4 Electric vehicles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16992 views

Primary healthcare institutions in Kyiv region are receiving 7 new MG4 electric vehicles, which will allow doctors to provide better services.

In the Kyiv region, primary healthcare institutions are receiving 7 new MG4 Electric cars to support their work. The keys to the cars have already been handed over to three institutions, and the rest will be delivered soon. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Together with Health Minister Viktor Liashko, they handed over the keys to three primary health care institutions in the region, and the rest will be handed over in the near future

- wrote Kravchenko.

According to him, the new cars will go to Irpin, Boryspil, Kalynivka, Bucha, Berezan, Gostomel and Boyarka.

A shelter, two sports courts, a conference hall will be set up: Kravchenko told details about the new school that is planned to be built in the Kyiv region15.05.24, 19:12 • 23487 views

According to the head of the RMA, international partners helped to purchase the electric cars. They were purchased under the Global Fund Grant Agreement (Healthcare Enhancement and Life Saving (HEAL Ukraine) Project) between Ukraine and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Despite its compact size, the car is fast and mega-functional. I was convinced of this personally. I am sincerely glad that our primary care workers will be able to be even more mobile and provide even better services

- said Kravchenko.

Electric vehicles will help doctors provide palliative care at home, conduct newborn checkups, visit  sedentary patients, and transport vaccines. Doctors will also be able to reach patients in remote communities without any problems or loss of time and respond quickly to emergencies.

"Unimpeded access to quality healthcare for all residents of Kyiv region is something we must ensure despite the war. The challenges faced by the healthcare sector have forced us to partially reformat our work. But the quality and efficiency of medical care remain a priority," Kravchenko said. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyHealth

Contact us about advertising