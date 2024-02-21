ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94887 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109859 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152574 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156378 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252479 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174598 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165784 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227022 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29317 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25620 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32674 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25477 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22660 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252479 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227022 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212984 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238674 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225378 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94887 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69052 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75539 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113344 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114222 views
Media: Schools and kindergartens buy food at clearly inflated prices in region controlled by Groysman's allies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25789 views

Educational institutions in Vinnytsia region controlled by Groysman's party regularly buy products at clearly inflated prices, such as eggs, sugar, salt, milk, and breadcrumbs.

In the Vinnytsia region, where most communities are controlled by representatives of Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy, the price offers at tenders for some food products for schools and kindergartens are clearly overstated. This conclusion was reached by the local "20 Minutes"after analyzing the results of the bidding, UNN writes.

In particular, the publication notes that the average price for a dozen eggs in Vinnytsia region is 55.11 UAH. Mostly educational institutions purchased this product at a price slightly higher than the average. In some tenders, the price of a dozen eggs reached 65 UAH.

With the average price of sugar in the region at UAH 31 per kilogram, most educational institutions, among the recently published tenders, purchase sugar in the range of UAH 35 to 37. The highest price offer was 38 UAH.

The situation with salt for schools and kindergartens in Vinnytsia region is interesting. The average cost of a kilogram of this product in the region is almost UAH 33 per kilogram. However, the journalists of the publication found tenders where salt was purchased at 60 hryvnias per kilogram.

The region controlled by Groysman's fellow party members "failed" to build shelters for schools at the expense of state subventions20.02.24, 10:40 • 23012 views

The same goes for milk, a liter of which costs an average of 37 hryvnias in Vinnytsia region. But there are educational institutions that manage to buy it for twice as much. At the same time, there are those that buy milk at a price below the average.

As for breadcrumbs, while the average cost is UAH 75 per kilogram, there are tenders where the price is almost half that, and others where it exceeds UAH 100 per kilogram.

At the same time, butter and oil  are almost the only products that educational institutions in Vinnytsia Oblast buy at prices that are on par with the regional average.

Putting things in order: why Hroisman's party in Vinnytsia region should have been cut off from the budget pie20.12.23, 10:20 • 264575 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Politics
vinnytsiaVinnytsia

