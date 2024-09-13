Mayor of Konotop: 40% of the city has no electricity, it is impossible to repair the damage after the Russian attack

The situation with electricity supply in the town of Konotop, Sumy region, remains difficult. Since the Russian attack on the night of September 12, about 40% of the city has been without electricity, as specialists do not have the necessary resources for restoration work, said Kontop mayor Artem Semenikhin. Reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne.

According to a statement by the mayor of Kontop, the city has electricity for about half of its users. However, according to the official, “about 40% have been without power since the attack.

Our power engineers do not have the necessary resources they need to repair the damage - Artem Semenikhin noted.

The mayor of Kontop also commented on the city's transportation situation:

There is damage to the tramway and insufficient power to run the tramcars - Semenikhin noted.

According to his preliminary information, there are 11 damaged high-rise buildings. The damage assessment is ongoing.

UNN reported that as a result of the Russian drone attack on Konotop, 14 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged. There is no electricity in the city, water is supplied hourly, and there are problems with financing repairs.

In Konotop , energy infrastructure, educational and medical institutions were damaged.