Mayor of Konotop: 40% of the city has no electricity, it is impossible to repair the damage after the Russian attack

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114649 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117302 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191161 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149667 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150699 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141986 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194737 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112337 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183924 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104954 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 45765 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 72722 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 69080 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 42534 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 49162 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191161 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194737 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183924 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210889 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199269 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148216 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147607 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151813 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142830 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159329 views
Mayor of Konotop: 40% of the city has no electricity, it is impossible to repair the damage after the Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12357 views

After the Russian attack, 40% of Konotop remains without electricity. Power companies do not have the resources to restore it, and 11 high-rise buildings and a tram line have been damaged.

The situation with electricity supply in the town of Konotop, Sumy region, remains difficult. Since the Russian attack on the night of September 12, about 40% of the city has been without electricity, as specialists do not have the necessary resources for restoration work, said Kontop mayor Artem Semenikhin. Reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne.

Details

According to a statement by the mayor of Kontop, the city has electricity for about half of its users. However, according to the official, “about 40% have been without power since the attack.

Our power engineers do not have the necessary resources they need to repair the damage

- Artem Semenikhin noted.

The mayor of Kontop also commented on the city's transportation situation:

There is damage to the tramway and insufficient power to run the tramcars

- Semenikhin noted.

HelpHelp

According to his preliminary information, there are 11 damaged high-rise buildings. The damage assessment is ongoing.

Image

Recall

UNN reported that as a result of the Russian drone attack on Konotop, 14 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged. There is no electricity in the city, water is supplied hourly, and there are problems with financing repairs.

In Konotop , energy infrastructure, educational and medical institutions were damaged.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising