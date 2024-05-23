Mayor: Another victim found at site of Russian strike in Kharkiv

The death toll from Russian strikes on Kharkiv has risen to two, UNN reports , citing the city's mayor, Igor Terekhov.

"The body of another dead man was found at the site of another enemy missile strike," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, another person was wounded and taken away by an ambulance.

Earlier, one killed and six injured were reported as a result of Russian strikes in Kharkiv on May 23. In Kharkiv, Russian forces attacked a civilian enterprise. There is information about strikes on the transport infrastructure and a unit of the utility company.