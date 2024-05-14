Mayor: 9 people injured as a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv

As a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv, 9 people were injured. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"The total number of victims is now nine," Terekhov said.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, all the victims are lightly injured, with an acute stress reaction.

Previously

Today, on May 14, during a series of strikes on Kharkiv, Russians hit the 10th floor of a 12-storey building in the city center. We are currently conducting a door-to-door inspection. In addition, the Russians hit garages on the territory of a residential building, causing fires.

Explosions in Kharkiv: occupants hit a residential area