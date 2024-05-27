May 27: Emergency Medical Aid Day, Scotch tape birthday

Today, May 27, is the Day of Emergency Medical Care. The event was established not in honor of the fact that the European Society of Emergency Medicine was signed in London on May 27, UNN writes.

The ultimate goal of the document was to build a system to provide every European citizen with a professional, competent and, above all, timely response to any acute condition that threatens life or health.

The first prototype of an emergency medical service appeared in the United States during the Civil War.

On May 27, 1930, American Richard Drew received a patent for the adhesive tape that we all call duct tape.

Drew's husband worked as a laboratory technician for a company that specialized in the production of sandpaper and also researched impermeable materials and cellophane.

One of Richard's responsibilities was to oversee sandpaper testing in shops and car repair shops. One day, he saw that the lines were not neat when painting with several colors, so he wanted to solve this problem.

The first adhesive tape was produced on a cellophane base made of rubber, resins and oils.

Today, many countries around the world are holding various events to mark International Sun Protection Day.

The event is aimed at informing people about the importance of using sunscreen to protect themselves and their children from dangerous ultraviolet radiation.

It is believed that the first prototypes of lotions and creams that protected the skin from the harmful effects of sunlight appeared in ancient Egypt.

Also today, you can join the International Marketing Day. The event was founded in honor of the birthday of Philip Kotler, who was born on May 27, 1931.

Kotler is the author of more than 80 books on marketing, which have had a significant impact on the modernization of this area of business activity.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Ferapontus, who lived in the third century in modern Turkey.

Ferapontus was a preacher, theologian, and bishop who converted many pagans to Christianity.

On the orders of the Roman Emperor Julian, the bishop was thrown into prison, where he was tortured for a long time and brutally. Ferapontus died from his wounds.

It is believed that trees with healing properties grew on his grave.

Fedir, Ivan, and Anastasia celebrate their name days on May 27.