May 13: World Tech for the Future Day, Velcro's birthday

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75332 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105941 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148869 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153032 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249600 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173931 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165213 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225486 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45420 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40401 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34446 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58794 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52876 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249600 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225486 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211645 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237407 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224246 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75332 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52876 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58794 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112743 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113650 views
Actual
May 13: World Tech for the Future Day, Velcro's birthday

May 13: World Tech for the Future Day, Velcro's birthday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113478 views

Today, on May 13, all fans of innovation, scientific and technological development, and progress can join the events dedicated to World Engineering for the Future Day.

Today, on May 13, all fans of innovation, scientific and technological development, and progress can join the events on the occasion of the World Day of Technology for the Future, UNN reports.

Today, technology affects virtually every aspect of life, from transportation efficiency and safety to access to food and healthcare, socialization and productivity.

The purpose of today's event is to draw humanity's attention to the importance of technological development and to raise awareness of future technologies and their use. This is a professional holiday for engineers and developers, which is celebrated to tell people more about the opportunities and developments in the technical, scientific and computer industries.

Today is also the birthday of the Velcro fastener. It was on May 13, 1958, that Swiss Georges de Mestral received a patent for this invention.

The idea to create a Velcro fastener came to him quite by accident. One day, after a walk in the woods, de Mistral noticed that a lot of thistles were stuck to his clothes and his dog. This gave him the idea to create a fastener that would work on a similar principle.

It took a few more years to perfect the invention, and in 1968, the first sneakers with Velcro fasteners were released.

Plant lovers can join the Dandelion Day today.

The dandelion has a taproot that is 25 mm thick and 50 cm long. The plant has glabrous pinnate leaves, collected in a rosette. The succulent peduncle has a cylinder shape and one inflorescence in the form of a basket with bright yellow flowers. The first dandelion flowers appear in April, then, when the seeds ripen, the bright yellow flowers are replaced by fluffy white caps.

In addition to being a delight to the eyes of millions of people, dandelions are also actively used in medicine and cosmetics.

Fans of healthy and nutritious food are celebrating International Hummus Day today.

Hummus is an appetizer made from chickpea puree, which usually includes olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, paprika, and sesame paste.

This dish is common in the Middle East and is considered a national dish in Israel. Hummus appeared in ancient times, but the specific place of origin is unknown.

Hummus is now growing in popularity around the world because it is nutritious and healthy. Hummus is especially popular among vegetarians and healthy food lovers.

On the second Monday of May, many countries around the world hold various events dedicated to World Melanoma Day.

Melanoma is a malignant tumor that develops from melanocytes (pigment cells that produce melanin). The tumor is mainly localized in the skin, much less often in the retina, mucous membranes (mouth and nose, perianal and vulvovaginal areas), etc.

This is one of the most malignant human tumors, often recurrent and metastasizing, spreading through the lymph and blood to almost all organs.

Usually, melanoma metastases appear within the first year from the onset of the disease, metastasis is more frequent, first occurs in the lymph nodes, and later spreads to the lungs, liver, bones, and brain.

According to statistics, there are currently about 30 thousand melanoma patients in Ukraine. Every year, their number grows by 4% on average.

According to the WHO, up to 50,000 melanoma-related deaths are reported worldwide every year.

The main cause of melanoma is exposure to ultraviolet radiation due to excessive sunbathing in the sun or in a solarium.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyr Alexander, who lived in the third century in the Roman Empire.

The man was a noble warrior and secretly professed Christianity. For refusing to participate in a pagan festival and sacrifice to pagan gods, Emperor Maximilian ordered Alexander to be captured and beheaded.

Today, Alexander, Vasily, Sergey, and Irina celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising