Massive air strike on Kharkiv: several districts of the city were hit, children are among the victims

On Friday, August 30, Russian troops conducted a series of strikes in Kharkiv. the Russians hit residential areas of the city, causing many deaths and injuries, including children. At least 59 people were injured, 6 were killed. There is 1 child among the dead. This was stated by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. reports UNN.

Industrial district: direct hit of an aircraft munition to a twelve-storey residential building. Three people died. Another person is still missing. Also 34 people received injuries of varying severity, including three children - the prosecutor's office summarized.

There were also hits in the Nemyshlyansky district of the city. A woman and a 14-year-old girl died as a result of this strike. Another 18 people were injured, including 7 children.

Russia's strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to 59, including 9 children

In Slobodsky district of Kharkiv, more than 10 residential buildings, outbuildings and cars were damaged as a result of an enemy strike . Seven people were wounded, including a 16-year-old boy.

Kyivskyi district: a higher education institution, administrative buildings, cafes, shops, and civilian enterprises were damaged. There were no casualties - summarized the regional prosecutor's office.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that a 12-story residential building was hit by an air bomb, causing structural damage and a fire of about 1,500 square meters. Firefighters rescued 12 residents, including one child, and evacuated 160 people.

Law enforcement officials added that at 19:20 the fire was localized, and work is underway to eliminate it and clear the rubble.

On the afternoon of August 30, a multi-storey building in Kharkiv's Industrial district was struck . The incident left dozens of people woundedand several others dead.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , 20 injured people are in serious or extremely serious condition as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv.

