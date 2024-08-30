ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Massive air strike on Kharkiv: several districts of the city were hit, children are among the victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 August 30, 2024

On Friday, August 30, Russian troops launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv. The Russians hit residential areas of the city, causing many deaths and injuries, including children.

On Friday, August 30, Russian troops conducted a series of strikes in Kharkiv. the Russians hit residential areas of the city, causing many deaths and injuries, including children. At least 59 people were injured, 6 were killed. There is 1 child among the dead. This was stated by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. reports UNN.

Details 

Industrial district: direct hit of an aircraft munition to a twelve-storey residential building. Three people died. Another person is still missing. Also 34 people received injuries of varying severity, including three children

- the prosecutor's office summarized. 

There were also hits in the Nemyshlyansky district of the city. A woman and a 14-year-old girl died as a result of this strike. Another 18 people were injured, including 7 children.

In Slobodsky district of Kharkiv, more than 10 residential buildings, outbuildings and cars were damaged as a result of an enemy strike . Seven people were wounded, including a 16-year-old boy.

Kyivskyi district: a higher education institution, administrative buildings, cafes, shops, and civilian enterprises were damaged. There were no casualties

- summarized the regional prosecutor's office. 

AddendumAddendum

The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that a 12-story residential building was hit by an air bomb, causing structural damage and a fire of about 1,500 square meters. Firefighters rescued 12 residents, including one child, and evacuated 160 people.

Law enforcement officials added that at 19:20 the fire was localized, and work is underway to eliminate it and clear the rubble.

At least 59 people were injured, 6 were killed. Among the dead is 1 child 

- the Interior Ministry summarized. 

Recall

On the afternoon of August 30, a multi-storey building in Kharkiv's Industrial district was struck . The incident left dozens of people woundedand several others dead. 

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , 20 injured people are in serious or extremely serious condition as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

