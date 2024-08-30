Massive air strike on Kharkiv: several districts of the city were hit, children are among the victims
On Friday, August 30, Russian troops launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv. The Russians hit residential areas of the city, causing many deaths and injuries, including children.
On Friday, August 30, Russian troops conducted a series of strikes in Kharkiv. the Russians hit residential areas of the city, causing many deaths and injuries, including children. At least 59 people were injured, 6 were killed. There is 1 child among the dead. This was stated by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. reports UNN.
Details
Industrial district: direct hit of an aircraft munition to a twelve-storey residential building. Three people died. Another person is still missing. Also 34 people received injuries of varying severity, including three children
There were also hits in the Nemyshlyansky district of the city. A woman and a 14-year-old girl died as a result of this strike. Another 18 people were injured, including 7 children.
In Slobodsky district of Kharkiv, more than 10 residential buildings, outbuildings and cars were damaged as a result of an enemy strike . Seven people were wounded, including a 16-year-old boy.
Kyivskyi district: a higher education institution, administrative buildings, cafes, shops, and civilian enterprises were damaged. There were no casualties
The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that a 12-story residential building was hit by an air bomb, causing structural damage and a fire of about 1,500 square meters. Firefighters rescued 12 residents, including one child, and evacuated 160 people.
Law enforcement officials added that at 19:20 the fire was localized, and work is underway to eliminate it and clear the rubble.
At least 59 people were injured, 6 were killed. Among the dead is 1 child
Recall
On the afternoon of August 30, a multi-storey building in Kharkiv's Industrial district was struck . The incident left dozens of people woundedand several others dead.
According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , 20 injured people are in serious or extremely serious condition as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv.
