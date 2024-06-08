ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Mass media: NATO wants to create a new position for special representative in Ukraine

Mass media: NATO wants to create a new position for special representative in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59668 views

NATO plans to establish a new post of senior civilian representative in Ukraine to strengthen its long-term commitments and coordinate support, including military assistance, to Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.

NATO plans to create a new post of special representative in Ukraine to strengthen its long-term obligations to the country. This is reported by Foreign Policy, Reports UNN.

Details

NATO is considering appointing a new permanent envoy to Ukraine, who will be based in Kiev, as the Alliance seeks to strengthen its long-term commitments to Ukraine amid the war with Russia

writes the publication.

According to the information, the plan will be presented in July 2024 at the NATO summit in Washington, it provides for the creation of a new post of "senior civilian representative" of NATO in Ukraine.

The new representative will coordinate the Alliance's support for Ukraine, in particular the flow of military assistance to Kiev from various Western countries.

addition

According to journalists, the appointment of a high-ranking envoy would also be a political signal for both Ukraine and Russia about the Alliance's commitment to Kiev's struggle.

According to one NATO official, speaking on condition of anonymity, the creation of the post of Envoy is part of the consolation prize that they are trying to create.

This is another example of what we are doing instead of what Ukraine really wants us to do

the official said.

NATO seeks to expand intelligence sharing with Ukraine06.06.24, 23:45 • 24015 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

