Mass brawl in Armenia's parliament was broadcast live

In Armenia, MPs staged a mass brawl in parliament. UNN reports this, citing News.am.

Details

A verbal altercation that began between MPs from the ruling Civil Contract party and the opposition Strong Armenia bloc during a session of Armenia’s National Assembly on October 29 initially escalated into a scuffle and then turned into a full-scale brawl.

The lawmakers used their fists and feet. It was all broadcast live.

Parliament Speaker Ruben Rubinyan stated directly that he would not interrupt the broadcast so that the public could see what was happening there.

Later, it was reported that the fight between MPs from Civil Contract and Strong Armenia, which began in the parliament chamber, continued in the corridor as well. Obscene language was reportedly heard. Security personnel, along with some MPs, were unable to separate those involved in the fight for quite some time.

After the brawl in the chamber of Armenia’s parliament, an ambulance arrived at the building. Andranik Gevorgyan, an MP from Strong Armenia, was bleeding from the nose, while MP Ruben Mkhitaryan’s clothes had been torn.

Pashinyan is prime minister again: President of Armenia signs decree on reappointment