Marriage, divorce and name change certificates now available in Diya

Marriage, divorce and name change certificates now available in Diya

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13617 views

The Diia app has added three new documents: marriage, divorce, and name change certificates. To receive the documents, you need to update the app.

From now on, you can pull up marriage, divorce, and name change certificates in the Diia app. For the documents to appear in the app, you need to update it. This was reported on Tuesday by the press service of Diia," reports UNN.

+3 new documents in Diia. From now on, marriage, divorce and name change certificates are always at hand

- the statement said.

To pull up documents, you need to make sure you are using the latest version of Diia and pull up birth, marriage, divorce, and name change certificates directly to your smartphone.

Also, the process of adding a child's birth certificate to Diia has reportedly been simplified. The document will be pulled up automatically by tax number.

The certificate will appear in the list of documents after authorization in the application.

"Please note that the certificates are pulled up automatically if the tax number is available in the State Register of Civil Status Acts. Certificates are available to all Ukrainian citizens aged 14+ who have a verified tax number," - noted in Diia.

Addendum

Yesterday, on September 9, we launched the full cycle of online marriage through the Diia app. The entire process is expected to take about 30 minutes.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyTechnologies

