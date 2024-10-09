Marchenko reminded of the G7 mechanism to increase Ukraine's budget at the expense of income from frozen assets of the Russian Federation

At the 11th meeting of the Ukrainian Donor Platform in Rome, Italy, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko said that the Ministry of Finance is working to ensure Ukraine's financial stability, but also noted that the issue of increasing revenues to the Ukrainian budget through frozen assets of the Russian Federation “is relevant.

Written by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

At the opening of the eleventh meeting of the Platform's Steering Committee, which took place in Rome, Italy, the head of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, Sergii Marchenko, reminded about the frozen assets of Russia.

The issue of the G7 mechanism to increase the budget revenues of Ukraine (Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine) in the amount of USD 50 billion at the expense of revenues from frozen assets of the Russian Federation is also relevant. The European Commission's recent proposal of up to €35 billion is an important step in this direction. We expect to reach a fair solution with the G7 countries in the near future - Marchenko said.

The official also said that the planned amount of external financing to meet all social and humanitarian needs in the 2025 budget is 38.4 billion US dollars.

Next year, we expect to receive 12.5 billion euros and 1.8 billion US dollars from the EU and the IMF respectively,” the Minister of Finance of Ukraine said.

Recall

Oleksiy Kuleba has announced the creation of an Advisory Group under the Recovery Agency. The group will assist in projects to build water supply, housing for IDPs, and protect energy facilities.