Marchenko on additional payment to the military in 70 thousand hryvnias: paid on time and in full

Cash payment to military personnel in the amount of 70 thousand hryvnias for staying on the first front line for up to 30 days is paid in full. There were no complaints about delays or lack of additional payment. According to UNN, this was stated by the minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko during an hour of questions to the government.

Monetary security is paid on time, in full, in accordance with the decisions taken. The decision that was recently made regarding the additional payment of 70 thousand hryvnias, for the period of stay on the first line for up to 30 days, is also taken into account in the budget. We have every reason to pay these funds Marchenko said.

According to him, there were no complaints about the lack of payments.

At the moment, the security and defense sector is fully funded, which is about UAH 800 billion he added.

recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the procedure for assigning and paying one-time monetary assistance in the event of death (death) or disability of a police officer.

Government sets additional payment of UAH 70 thousand for soldiers on the first line - Shmyhal