Marchenko on additional payment to the military in 70 thousand hryvnias: paid on time and in full

06:49 PM • 2267 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

01:58 PM • 82197 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

February 28, 11:19 PM • 140920 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

February 28, 08:24 PM • 145933 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240710 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 11:57 AM • 172204 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

February 28, 09:54 AM • 163863 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

February 28, 09:29 AM • 148065 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220284 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112963 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111365 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 41448 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60208 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107256 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 61463 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240710 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220284 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206774 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232816 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219922 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 2312 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14198 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21168 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107256 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111365 views
Marchenko on additional payment to the military in 70 thousand hryvnias: paid on time and in full

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15837 views

Cash payment in the amount of 70 thousand hryvnias to military personnel for staying on the front line for up to 30 days is paid on time and in full, without any complaints about delays or lack of surcharges, the minister of Finance of Ukraine said.

Cash payment to military personnel in the amount of 70 thousand hryvnias for staying on the first front line for up to 30 days is paid in full. There were no complaints about delays or lack of additional payment. According to UNN, this was stated by the minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko during an hour of questions to the government.

Monetary security is paid on time, in full, in accordance with the decisions taken. The decision that was recently made regarding the additional payment of 70 thousand hryvnias, for the period of stay on the first line for up to 30 days, is also taken into account in the budget. We have every reason to pay these funds

Marchenko said.

According to him, there were no complaints about the lack of payments.

At the moment, the security and defense sector is fully funded, which is about UAH 800 billion

he added.

recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the procedure for assigning and paying one-time monetary assistance in the event of death (death) or disability of a police officer.

Government sets additional payment of UAH 70 thousand for soldiers on the first line - Shmyhal12.04.24, 11:55 • 23074 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarEconomy

