Marchenko discusses civil servants' remuneration reform with G7 ambassadors

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75304 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105935 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148863 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153026 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249590 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173930 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165211 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225482 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Marchenko discusses civil servants' remuneration reform with G7 ambassadors

Marchenko discusses civil servants' remuneration reform with G7 ambassadors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17175 views

The Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko discussed with the G7 ambassadors the government's reform of civil servants' remuneration based on job classification aimed at ensuring predictability, transparency and decent salaries to attract professionals to work in government agencies.

On Thursday, May 16, Ukraine's Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko held a working meeting with ambassadors of the G7 countries. The parties discussed Ukraine's financial situation and the benefits of the government's civil servants' salary reform. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Details

In addition to discussing the financial situation of Ukraine in the current and next years, Sergii Marchenko presented to the ambassadors the key innovations and benefits of the government's reform of civil servants' remuneration based on grades (job classification).

It is noted that the reform, which came into effect in early 2024, is aimed at making civil servants' remuneration predictable and transparent.

Ministry of Finance: the Government will cut almost 20 thousand vacant positions in state bodies18.03.24, 14:10 • 26277 views

Marchenko assured that this reform ensured a unified approach to the formation of the average salary in government agencies of the appropriate level. This made it possible to increase salaries.

At the same time, the variable discretionary incentive allowance was canceled, and the possibility for managers to subjectively determine their allowances was eliminated

- emphasized the Minister of Finance. 

He also emphasized that ensuring the transparency of the new remuneration system is an absolute priority for the Government of Ukraine. 

The Ministry of Finance has published a "dashboard" where you can analyze the level of salaries in public institutions26.03.24, 10:46 • 27533 views

To this end, the Ministry of Finance regularly updates and publishes an analytical tool called the "dashboard", where anyone can find out the level of remuneration of any state agency and the number of its employees.

Addendum

Sergii Marchenko emphasized that the efficient use of state budget funds is a key task for the Ministry of Finance, and thus the remuneration reform will only further serve this goal.

Decent remuneration of civil servants is one of the key conditions for attracting professional and talented employees to government agencies at various levels. However, a unified approach to setting salaries remains important. The system of grades for civil servants allows us to effectively ensure such conditions."

- explained the Minister of Finance of Ukraine during a meeting with the G7 ambassadors.

In turn, the ambassadors of the G7 countries emphasized the importance of fair approaches to civil servants' salaries as an anti-corruption measure and a prerequisite for good governance and effective recovery.

Recall

This year, Ukraine launched a public administration reformthat envisages a new system of remuneration for civil servants. The reform also aims to streamline work processes in ministries.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
g7G7
ukraineUkraine

