March 7: Kyiv train will be free for pets

On the occasion of the birthday of the animal protection organization UAnimals, Kyiv City Express electric trains are becoming accessible to all kinds of animals: birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and fish. This is reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Today, on March 7, the Kyiv Ring Railway opens its doors to the most unusual passengers - pets.

On the occasion of UAnimals' birthday, Kyiv City Express offers all pet owners the opportunity to travel with their feathered, furry, and scaly friends for free.

On this day, Kyiv City Express electric trains will be open to all kinds of animals: birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and fish.

To get an electronic scrapbook as a memento of day, just contact the Ukrzaliznytsia chatbot.

