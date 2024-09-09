Map of Ukraine without Crimea in a textbook: the Ministry of Education and Science told how they plan to remedy the situation

The electronic library of the Institute for the Modernization of Education Content contains a 7th grade Ukrainian language textbook with a corrected map icon of Ukraine - Ukrainian Crimea. The authors of the textbook also propose to hold a flash mob and draw the icon in the textbook with students. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, according to UNN.

"The electronic library of the Institute for the Modernization of Education Content contains a textbook for the 7th grade in the Ukrainian language with a corrected icon of the map of Ukraine - Ukrainian Crimea," the statement reads.

Also, the authors of the textbook, Anastasia Onatiy and Taras Tkachuk, propose to hold a flash mob "Draw Crimea" in class and discuss with students its undeniable belonging to Ukraine and condemnation of the occupation."

"The publishing house and the author's team recognized the mistake and explained it as an oversight during the preparation of the textbook for publication. The image on the photo wall had two layers - a map of Ukraine and Crimea separately. Due to an error during the layout, only one layer of the image was included in the textbook - a map of Ukraine without the peninsula," the Ministry of Education and Science informs.

The Ministry of Education and Science noted that Crimea is an integral part of Ukraine, and the authors emphasize that the textbook contains references to this.

The authors suggest holding a flash mob:

⦁ allocate 10-15 minutes in the Ukrainian language class;

⦁ Draw an icon in the textbook with the student;

⦁ talk about Crimea and its belonging to Ukraine;

⦁ discuss information traps, media literacy, and the importance of recognizing your own mistakes.

Context

Journalist and editor Tetyana Gonchenko drew attention to the fact that school textbooks on the Ukrainian language for the 7th grade (authored by Onatiy A. V., Tkachuk T. P.) contain a map of Ukraine without the occupied Crimea. These textbooks were published in 2024. They are recommended by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

According to the author of the book, Anastasia Onatiy, this was due to a technical error. She proposed to launch a flash mob "Draw Crimea" , since the error cannot be corrected in the printed textbooks.