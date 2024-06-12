Many top corrupt officials under investigation tried to use their connections to get them taken to the Armed Forces - Malyuska

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 29531 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134038 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139394 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229957 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168675 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162204 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146977 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215114 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112830 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201879 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 54112 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 63290 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 37913 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103179 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 91529 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 229957 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215114 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201879 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228112 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215554 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 91529 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103179 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156649 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155507 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159361 views
Many top corrupt officials under investigation tried to use their connections to get them taken to the Armed Forces - Malyuska

Many top corrupt officials under investigation tried to use their connections to get them taken to the Armed Forces - Malyuska

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43897 views

Many of the top corrupt officials under investigation tried to use their personal connections and financial influence to join the Ukrainian Armed Forces, where they could avoid punishment, but the authorities did not allow them to do so, the Justice Minister said.

Many of the top corrupt officials under investigation tried to contact and use their personal connections and financial influence to entice the military to join the ranks of the Armed Forces, where you can also not always break even. This has never happened. This was stated by the Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska in an interview published on the YouTube channel “No one will watch this,” reports a correspondent of UNN.

Details

This law is not something completely new... Those who are under investigation in pre-trial detention centers have long been able to leave here and join the ranks of the Armed Forces. The only thing that distinguishes them is that their final sentence has not yet entered into force

- Malyuska said.

He noted that the law applies to those whose sentence has entered into force. 

Accordingly, people have already been released from here (from pre-trial detention centers - ed.) and people are already fighting. And the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in full understanding and in full cooperation with us, avoided the need and the possibility of any cases to take people into the ranks of the Armed Forces whose conscription would cause an ambiguous reaction in society. Many of the top corrupt officials under investigation tried to contact and use their personal connections and financial influence to entice the military to take them away from here and into the ranks of the Armed Forces, where you can also not always get a zero. This has never happened. I am convinced that this approach will continue

- Malyuska said.

Malyuska said that he does not expect tens of thousands of military personnel from penitentiary institutions  , because the approach is very selective.

We will definitely not recommend and will communicate with the Armed Forces not to release those where we understand that there are high risks of repeat crimes. Therefore, this is a very selective approach, not a massive one, and I do not expect that we will have tens of thousands of military personnel from penitentiary institutions, but it will be thousands

- Malyuska said.

When asked whether  he would like people who have committed particularly violent, brutal crimes to go to war, Malyuska replied:

Given that there is a demand for them in certain special units, I would allow them to go to war. But this is my subjective vision, I am not the Verkhovna Rada

- the official said.

It should be noted that convictsserving sentences for crimes against the national security of Ukraine, convicted of intentional murder of two or more persons or committed with particular cruelty, or combined with rape or sexual violence, or serving sentences for corruption will not be able to be drafted.

Malyuska also said that there is a shortage of men in the Armed Forces. When asked whether the law on the mobilization of prisoners allows Olena Zaitseva to join the army as a paramedic , Malyuska replied:

In theory, yes. In practice, we are talking about men where there is a need. We have a shortage of men in the Armed Forces now. I have never heard from the military that they have a need to mobilize women now. Therefore, I suspect that there will be no demand in the Armed Forces

- He said.

AddendumAddendum

Malyuska reported that the law on the mobilization of convicts allows female prisoners to join the ranks of the Armed Forces.On May 8, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law No. 11079-1, which approves the rules for mobilizing certain categories of prisoners into the ranks of the Defense Forces.

On May 30, it was reported that over 770 convicts had already enlisted in the AFU. More than 2.4 thousand petitions of prisoners for paroleto be released from serving their sentences for military service were filed with the court.

On June 10, it was reported that 85 prisoners from Rivne region had already joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

