Many top corrupt officials under investigation tried to use their connections to get them taken to the Armed Forces - Malyuska

Many of the top corrupt officials under investigation tried to contact and use their personal connections and financial influence to entice the military to join the ranks of the Armed Forces, where you can also not always break even. This has never happened. This was stated by the Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska in an interview published on the YouTube channel “No one will watch this,” reports a correspondent of UNN.

This law is not something completely new... Those who are under investigation in pre-trial detention centers have long been able to leave here and join the ranks of the Armed Forces. The only thing that distinguishes them is that their final sentence has not yet entered into force - Malyuska said.

He noted that the law applies to those whose sentence has entered into force.

Accordingly, people have already been released from here (from pre-trial detention centers - ed.) and people are already fighting. And the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in full understanding and in full cooperation with us, avoided the need and the possibility of any cases to take people into the ranks of the Armed Forces whose conscription would cause an ambiguous reaction in society. Many of the top corrupt officials under investigation tried to contact and use their personal connections and financial influence to entice the military to take them away from here and into the ranks of the Armed Forces, where you can also not always get a zero. This has never happened. I am convinced that this approach will continue - Malyuska said.

Malyuska said that he does not expect tens of thousands of military personnel from penitentiary institutions , because the approach is very selective.

We will definitely not recommend and will communicate with the Armed Forces not to release those where we understand that there are high risks of repeat crimes. Therefore, this is a very selective approach, not a massive one, and I do not expect that we will have tens of thousands of military personnel from penitentiary institutions, but it will be thousands - Malyuska said.

When asked whether he would like people who have committed particularly violent, brutal crimes to go to war, Malyuska replied:

Given that there is a demand for them in certain special units, I would allow them to go to war. But this is my subjective vision, I am not the Verkhovna Rada - the official said.

It should be noted that convictsserving sentences for crimes against the national security of Ukraine, convicted of intentional murder of two or more persons or committed with particular cruelty, or combined with rape or sexual violence, or serving sentences for corruption will not be able to be drafted.

Malyuska also said that there is a shortage of men in the Armed Forces. When asked whether the law on the mobilization of prisoners allows Olena Zaitseva to join the army as a paramedic , Malyuska replied:

In theory, yes. In practice, we are talking about men where there is a need. We have a shortage of men in the Armed Forces now. I have never heard from the military that they have a need to mobilize women now. Therefore, I suspect that there will be no demand in the Armed Forces - He said.

Malyuska reported that the law on the mobilization of convicts allows female prisoners to join the ranks of the Armed Forces.On May 8, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law No. 11079-1, which approves the rules for mobilizing certain categories of prisoners into the ranks of the Defense Forces.

On May 30, it was reported that over 770 convicts had already enlisted in the AFU. More than 2.4 thousand petitions of prisoners for paroleto be released from serving their sentences for military service were filed with the court.

On June 10, it was reported that 85 prisoners from Rivne region had already joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.