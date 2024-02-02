Man to be tried in Rivne region for robbery of women, grenade threats to law enforcement officers and arsenal of weapons at home

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 71147 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117888 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122751 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164713 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165192 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267580 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176847 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166841 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148609 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237667 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100492 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 64938 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 37114 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 33590 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 47019 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267576 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237664 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222985 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248442 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234587 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117884 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100370 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100807 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117297 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117938 views
Man to be tried in Rivne region for robbery of women, grenade threats to law enforcement officers and arsenal of weapons at home

Man to be tried in Rivne region for robbery of women, grenade threats to law enforcement officers and arsenal of weapons at home

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32507 views

A man will be tried for robbery, assault and weapons possession after he broke into a house with an axe and a gun, threatened police with a grenade and was found with an arsenal in his home.

On the night of February 1, a man broke into a woman's home in Dubno region with an ax and a gun and demanded money. After inflicting numerous injuries on the women, he fled. Later, when the police tried to detain him, he began threatening the police with a grenade. The police of Rivne region told about the brazen robber, UNN reports.

In the middle of the night, a 42-year-old attacker attacked women from the village of Bondari with a gun and an axe: he beat them, shot them in the chest and head, and demanded money. And during his arrest by the police, he pulled out a grenade and threatened to blow them all up. The brazen crime took place in Dubno region on the night of February 1.

- the police said.

Details

According to the police, around four in the morning, frightened and bloody neighbors of 79 and 58 years old knocked on the door of a resident of the village of Bondari. The women said that a man dressed in white had broken into their house through the window at night. He demanded money and hit them with an ax and shot at them. However, the robber fled without receiving any money from the women. The women managed to get out of the house and seek help.

Both women were hospitalized with gunshot wounds and cut wounds. Their lives are not currently in danger.

The leadership of the National Police, investigative teams of the regional department and Dubno district police department, a forensic laboratory, dog handlers, explosives experts immediately arrived at the scene, and quadcopters were sent into the air.

National Police exposes a gang of robbers who robbed "cryptocurrency"23.01.24, 21:10 • 29701 view

In accordance with the order of the head of the Rivne regional police, a special interception operation was announced. Police officers from Dubno and former Zdolbuniv districts were alerted. Law enforcement officers blocked roads and began searching for the robber who attacked the women in Bondary.

Around 7 a.m., the cops saw a man in a white camouflage suit in the middle of a snowy field near a neighboring village. When the attacker realized that he had been exposed, he first tried to run away, but as the police approached, he adopted a different strategy - he turned to the police and pulled the pin from a grenade, threatening to blow them all up.

The head of the regional criminal police, Roman Ivashchenko, entered the negotiations: he talked to him, calmed him down, and offered to surrender. In a few minutes, he managed to convince the man. Surrounded by police officers, he brought the ammunition to a safe condition and put it on the ground.

The robber was a 42-year-old resident of the village of Molodavo, previously convicted of illegal handling of weapons and property crimes. During his arrest, the SBU seized a device for firing rubber bullets of the revolver type, ammunition, cartridges, shell casings, an RGD-5 combat grenade with a fuse, an ax and other material evidence.

Law enforcement officers also found weapons during a search of his apartment. In particular, the offender  kept 200 grams of explosives, a bat with a metal tip, a mine casing, three more pistols and more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, as well as a rocket launcher.

Investigators initiated a pre-trial investigation into the robbery combined with grievous bodily harm committed under martial law. With the approval of the Prosecutor's Office, the offender was served a notice of suspicion under Part 4 Art. 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- the police said

Today, on February 2, the court imposed a pre-trial restraint of 60 days in custody on the suspect.

Robbery in Kyiv region: beaten with an axe butt, metal chain, hands and feet15.12.23, 18:56 • 37646 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Crimes and emergencies
rivneRivne

