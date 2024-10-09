Man injured in Kherson due to Russian shelling

As a result of the Russian shelling of the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, a 51-year-old local resident was injured, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"A local resident was injured in the Russian shelling of the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. The 51-year-old man has an explosive injury and contusion," the statement said.

The man reportedly went to the hospital on his own. He was hospitalized.

