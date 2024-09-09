Man detonates grenade near supermarket in Lubny in Poltava region, injures people - media

In the city of Lubny in Poltava region, a man exploded a grenade at the front door of a supermarket, injuring people, Suspilne TV reports, citing sources, UNN writes.

Details

It happened on the evening of September 8, law enforcement sources told Suspilne. The man reportedly died at the scene from the explosion of the ammunition.

According to Suspilne's sources, it happened near one of the ATB stores in the city.

As noted, three people received shrapnel wounds. They were taken by medics for medical assistance.

