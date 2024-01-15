Maldives calls on India to withdraw troops

The Maldives has called on India to end its military presence on the tropical island. Dozens of troops are to be withdrawn by March 15, President Mohamed Muizzu, who is considered pro-China and recently visited China to strengthen ties with the second largest economy, announced on Sunday.

The day before, it became known that, according to the order of President Mohamed Muizzu, dozens of Indian military personnel must leave the Maldives by March 15, 2024. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, the issue was discussed during a meeting between representatives of both governments. It is noted that earlier Indian soldiers helped to monitor the region.

Currently, the Maldives is at the intersection of the interests of two major Asian powers - India and China. Recently elected President Muizzu is seen as focused on relations with China. His election campaign was held under the slogan "India out".

Recently, the President of the Republic of Maldives visited China to strengthen relations with the second largest economy. Upon his return from Beijing, he began addressing the topic of Indian influence without mentioning it directly:

We may be small, but that doesn't give you the right to intimidate us - SunOnline quoted him as saying.

As part of the Maldives boycott campaign , one of India's largest online travel platforms, EaseMyTrip, has decided to suspend airline ticket bookings to the islands following the Maldivian government's offensive remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Prashant Pitti, the service's co-deputy and CEO, travel sales to the Maldives have been suspended "indefinitely.

