Major General Bargylevych participates in a meeting of the NATO Military Committee: defense plans and support for Ukraine discussed

Major General Anatoliy Bargylevych took part in the 191st meeting of the NATO Military Committee, where issues of strengthening defense plans and support for Ukraine were discussed. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Anatoliy Bargylevych, took part in the 191st meeting of the NATO Military Committee in the format of the NATO-Ukraine Council via telecommunication. The event was held at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on May 16, 2024.

At the meeting, NATO's chief defense officials discussed strengthening the implementation of the Alliance's new defense plans, Allies' readiness to meet current and future threats, as well as continued support for Ukraine and other strategic issues for the Alliance.

The Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg jointly opened the meeting. The first session was chaired by the Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, General Philip Lavin.

During the second session, NATO Chiefs of Defence met in the NATO-Ukraine Council to discuss the situation in Ukraine and NATO's support for Ukraine. Major General Anatoliy Bargylevych provided an update on the situation on the ground.

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, said that Ukraine has demonstrated to the world that it is capable of achieving unprecedented success on the battlefield.

There is nothing they cannot do. All they need is our help - said Rob Bauer.

During the third session, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, reported to the Chiefs of Defence on progress in implementing defense and deterrence plans, and discussed defense capabilities and societal resilience. The meeting ended with a joint press conference with Admiral Rob Bauer and General Christopher Cavoli.

