Major General Bargylevych participates in a meeting of the NATO Military Committee: defense plans and support for Ukraine discussed

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75273 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105929 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148858 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153021 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249584 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173928 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165209 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225477 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45355 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40338 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34320 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58737 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52804 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249585 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225478 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211634 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237401 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224241 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75279 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52804 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58737 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112743 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113648 views
Actual
Major General Bargylevych participates in a meeting of the NATO Military Committee: defense plans and support for Ukraine discussed

Major General Bargylevych participates in a meeting of the NATO Military Committee: defense plans and support for Ukraine discussed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26075 views

Major General Anatoliy Bargylevych took part in the 191st meeting of the NATO Military Committee, where they discussed strengthening defense plans, readiness to counter threats and further support for Ukraine.

Major General Anatoliy Bargylevych took part in the 191st meeting of the NATO Military Committee, where issues of strengthening defense plans and support for Ukraine were discussed. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Anatoliy Bargylevych, took part in the 191st meeting of the NATO Military Committee in the format of the NATO-Ukraine Council via telecommunication. The event was held at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on May 16, 2024.

At the meeting, NATO's chief defense officials discussed strengthening the implementation of the Alliance's new defense plans, Allies' readiness to meet current and future threats, as well as continued support for Ukraine and other strategic issues for the Alliance.

Image

The Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg jointly opened the meeting. The first session was chaired by the Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, General Philip Lavin.

During the second session, NATO Chiefs of Defence met in the NATO-Ukraine Council to discuss the situation in Ukraine and NATO's support for Ukraine. Major General Anatoliy Bargylevych provided an update on the situation on the ground.

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, said that Ukraine has demonstrated to the world that it is capable of achieving unprecedented success on the battlefield.

There is nothing they cannot do. All they need is our help

- said Rob Bauer.
Image

During the third session, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, reported to the Chiefs of Defence on progress in implementing defense and deterrence plans, and discussed defense capabilities and societal resilience. The meeting ended with a joint press conference with Admiral Rob Bauer and General Christopher Cavoli.

NATO convenes a meeting of the military committee: Ukraine will be discussed29.04.24, 22:13 • 21013 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
brusselsBrussels
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising