NATO convenes a meeting of the military committee: Ukraine will be discussed

In May , the North Atlantic Alliance will hold a meeting of its highest military body, the Military Committee. The meeting will also include a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NATO press service.

Details

The meeting of the military committee, which will be held on May 16, will be chaired by its head, Admiral Rob Bauer. In addition, other NATO military commanders and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, are scheduled to attend.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is also expected to attend the meeting to discuss the Alliance's key priorities and challenges.

NATO emphasizes that one part of the meeting will be devoted to Ukraine.

At the first meeting, the Commanders-in-Chief will gather in the format of the NATO-Ukraine Council to discuss Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, the situation on the ground and NATO and Allies' continued support for Ukraine - NATO said in a press release.

Addendum

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the failure of the allies to provide sufficient supportincluding ammunition and air defense systems has allowed Russia to advance on the front lines in Ukraine.

Will Ukraine get its membership approval at the July NATO summit? Stoltenberg gives his answer