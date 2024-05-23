Maidan cases: a former platoon commander and three officers of the Sevastopol Berkut were served with suspicion notices

A former platoon commander of the Sevastopol Berkut and three other members of the special forces were served with a notice of suspicion of treason . In 2014, the former law enforcement officers took an active part in countering protests in Kyiv and assisted Russia in the annexation of the territories of Sevastopol and Crimea. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

"Under the procedural supervision of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, the former commander of the motor transport platoon of the Berkut special police unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Sevastopol and three other officers of this special unit were served with a notice of suspicion," the PGO said.

They are charged with encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, high treason, and possession of firearms by abuse of office (Article 110(3), Article 111(1), Article 262(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, in January-February 2014, the former law enforcement officers took an active part in the illegal counteraction to peaceful protests in Kyiv. Upon returning to Sevastopol, they illegally seized several dozen automatic firearms that were stored at the location of the special forces unit.

"Later, by prior conspiracy with representatives of the Russian Federation and other persons who assisted the aggressor state in subversive activities against Ukraine, from February 27 to March 20, 2014, they used these weapons to block the highways between the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Kherson region. Thus, by their actions, the suspects assisted Russia in the annexation of the territories of Sevastopol and Crimea. Sevastopol and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the OGP said.

