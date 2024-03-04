Lyceum in Ivano-Frankivsk confirms the fact of bullying against a sixth-grader

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15695 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 49477 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 39638 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 204426 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 185279 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174870 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220398 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154898 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371583 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165129 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 58666 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 77340 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40001 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32143 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 12158 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 49530 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 204497 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 166712 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 185326 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10312 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19484 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20128 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33227 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41090 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Lyceum in Ivano-Frankivsk confirms the fact of bullying against a sixth-grader

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26955 views

The commission confirmed the fact of bullying against a sixth-grader at Lyceum No. 4 in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Lyceum in Ivano-Frankivsk confirms the fact of bullying against a sixth-grader

The commission has confirmed the fact of bullying against a sixth-grader at Lyceum No. 4 in Ivano-Frankivsk. This was announced during a briefing by the director of the Department of Education and Science of the Ivano-Frankivsk City Council, Victoria Drotyanko, UNN reports .

Details

According to the official, representatives of the Department's psychological service conducted a group psychological diagnosis and an anonymous survey of children. Based on the results of these methods, they determined the presence of bullying in the sixth grade of Lyceum No. 4.

After that, we submit all our findings and protocols to law enforcement agencies. The next stage, as I understand it, is the conclusion of the law enforcement agencies and the submission of the case to the court,

- Drotyanko said.

Recall

The Ivano-Frankivsk police received appeals from a resident of the regional center. The woman asked law enforcement officers to protect her son, a 6th grade student of one of the city's lyceums, from ill-treatment and psychological violence committed by other students.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ivano-Frankivsk
