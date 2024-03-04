Lyceum in Ivano-Frankivsk confirms the fact of bullying against a sixth-grader

The commission has confirmed the fact of bullying against a sixth-grader at Lyceum No. 4 in Ivano-Frankivsk. This was announced during a briefing by the director of the Department of Education and Science of the Ivano-Frankivsk City Council, Victoria Drotyanko, UNN reports .

Details

According to the official, representatives of the Department's psychological service conducted a group psychological diagnosis and an anonymous survey of children. Based on the results of these methods, they determined the presence of bullying in the sixth grade of Lyceum No. 4.

After that, we submit all our findings and protocols to law enforcement agencies. The next stage, as I understand it, is the conclusion of the law enforcement agencies and the submission of the case to the court, - Drotyanko said.

Recall

The Ivano-Frankivsk police received appeals from a resident of the regional center. The woman asked law enforcement officers to protect her son, a 6th grade student of one of the city's lyceums, from ill-treatment and psychological violence committed by other students.