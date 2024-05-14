Lviv region introduces hourly power outage schedules

Schedules of hourly power outages are being introduced in Lviv region. This was announced by the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, UNN reports.

"Starting today, emergency power outage schedules are being introduced in Lviv region. The reason: the enemy has launched massive attacks on critical infrastructure in other regions. The country's power system is facing a power shortage. In order to balance the system, NPC Ukrenergo decided to introduce such blackouts," said the RMA chairman.

He also urged not to read anonymous telegram channels that allegedly disseminate information about the schedules.

"All the necessary information about outages in our region is available on the official website and on Lvivoblenergo's social media pages," Kozitsky summarized.

