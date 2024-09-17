Lviv region calm after air raid alert - RMA

The situation in Lviv region is calm after the air alert, the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Lviv region is calm," Kozitsky wrote on Telegram.

The air alert has now been lifted in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the air alert in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions was related to "possible combat operations against an unidentified air target.

At the same time, Kozitsky previously reported the threat of UAVs.

